Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 3,663 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 111,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,830.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 120,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 117,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,295. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

