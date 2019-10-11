Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 7,239 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,909,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,839,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.01. 28,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,841. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $58.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

