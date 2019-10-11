Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after acquiring an additional 462,682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,095. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

