Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.96. 708,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $1,619,433. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.