Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,008.57 ($26.25).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,982 ($25.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,002.56. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown purchased 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

