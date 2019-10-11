Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.76 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Burberry Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

