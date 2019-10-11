Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.12. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,886,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,401. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

