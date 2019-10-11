Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.84. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $84,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. 403,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.37. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

