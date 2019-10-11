Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $113.38 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.01. 2,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,424. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 603.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

