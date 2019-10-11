Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The company has a market cap of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

