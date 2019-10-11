Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Broadcom to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Broadcom stock opened at $274.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.16. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $208.23 and a twelve month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total value of $5,774,200.00. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,577,000 after buying an additional 147,769 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

