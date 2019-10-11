Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $208.23 and a 12-month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

