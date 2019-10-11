Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Britvic to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 964.17 ($12.60).

Shares of LON:BVIC traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,019 ($13.32). 970,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,319. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 990.50 ($12.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 923.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 912.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

