Brio Consultants LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.03. 278,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,095. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

