Brio Consultants LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 857.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

BIV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,643. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

