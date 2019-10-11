Brio Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

Facebook stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.03. 4,962,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

