Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.75.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $821,501.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $75,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

