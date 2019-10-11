Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.75.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.28.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $821,501.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $75,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.