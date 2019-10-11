Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Trading Up 5.1%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 511,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 554,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is -62.50%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert bought 40,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,402.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachele Marie Lehr bought 6,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,229.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,112 shares of company stock worth $500,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 352,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

