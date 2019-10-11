Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,635,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alphabet by 133.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,208.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,204.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,171.61. The firm has a market cap of $837.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

