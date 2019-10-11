Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,375. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $338.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

