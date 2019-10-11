Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,298,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,511,000 after purchasing an additional 477,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 160,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

