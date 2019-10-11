Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 770 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,878.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 188,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 83,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 52,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,893,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,808. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

