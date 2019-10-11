BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of BRENNTAG AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BRENNTAG AG/ADR and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRENNTAG AG/ADR 3.64% 14.08% 5.75% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BRENNTAG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Deutsche Wohnen does not pay a dividend. BRENNTAG AG/ADR pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and Deutsche Wohnen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRENNTAG AG/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.09%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than BRENNTAG AG/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRENNTAG AG/ADR and Deutsche Wohnen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRENNTAG AG/ADR $14.82 billion 0.49 $544.32 million $0.70 13.40 Deutsche Wohnen $779.82 million 16.34 N/A N/A N/A

BRENNTAG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Wohnen.

Summary

BRENNTAG AG/ADR beats Deutsche Wohnen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

