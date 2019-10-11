Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BHR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 107,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

