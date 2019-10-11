BP plc (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the August 30th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 6,109,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,412. BP has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. Research analysts expect that BP will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of BP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 52,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BP by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of BP by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

