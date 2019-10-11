BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 575 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target (down from GBX 810 ($10.58)) on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 9.45 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 492.55 ($6.44). 23,804,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 504.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 534.76. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 585.30 ($7.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £318.15 ($415.72).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

