Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,188.00

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,188 ($15.52) and last traded at GBX 1,181 ($15.43), with a volume of 417588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,063 ($13.89).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bovis Homes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,117.25 ($14.60).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,070.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,059.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Bovis Homes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile (LON:BVS)

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

