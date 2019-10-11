Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 641,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $782,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,615. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,695 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 371,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,069,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 41,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

