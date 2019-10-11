BonusCloud (BXC) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.26 million and $19,439.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040324 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.24 or 0.06335281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,629,199,405 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.