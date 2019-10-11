Bonpay Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Bonpay token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Bonpay has a market cap of $87,420.00 and approximately $8,757.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

