Bogart Wealth LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.28. 1,347,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,574. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

