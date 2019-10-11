BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $108.00 Price Target for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 429,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,592. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wingstop by 375.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.