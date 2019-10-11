BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Trading 1.5% Higher

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.56, approximately 2,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

