bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $136.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

bluebird bio stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 447,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,438. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.82.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.91) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -13.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $99,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $117,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,460 shares of company stock valued at $593,836. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

