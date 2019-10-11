BlockMason Credit Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Million (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $238,728.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Kucoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00202369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.01009732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

