BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $553.00 to $547.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.60.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.56. The stock had a trading volume of 233,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $487.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.84 and its 200-day moving average is $446.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

