Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181.50 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.37), approximately 99,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 100,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.41).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.42. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.27.

Get Blackrock North American Income alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Blackrock North American Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock North American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock North American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.