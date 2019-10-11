Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $15.37. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 11,799 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
