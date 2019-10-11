Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $15.37. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 11,799 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

