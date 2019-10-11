BlackCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $24,051.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00021507 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,053,869 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

