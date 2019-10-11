BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.32, approximately 7,209,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,583,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

BB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.60 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 422,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,306.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after buying an additional 11,118,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after buying an additional 1,860,044 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 1,001,865 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 23.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 944,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

