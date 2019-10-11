Blacer Coin (BLCR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00640791 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026652 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003741 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002717 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

