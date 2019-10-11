BitRewards Trading 45.8% Higher Over Last Week (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $76,674.00 and $2,514.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00640113 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026892 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003808 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002999 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 152.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BIT is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,698,105 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

