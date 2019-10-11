Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $105,023.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Scrypt alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Scrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.