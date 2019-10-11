Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,298.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 109.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1,298.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

