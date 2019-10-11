Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $765,183.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000119 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

