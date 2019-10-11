Bitcoiin (B2G) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $482.00

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded down 63% against the dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $47,070.00 and approximately $482.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.02190708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en . Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

