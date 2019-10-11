BitBall Price Up 131.1% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. BitBall has a total market cap of $298,744.00 and $8,063.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 131.1% higher against the dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.