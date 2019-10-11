BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a growth of 310.0% from the August 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNGO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

BNGO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,206. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 347.02% and a negative net margin of 247.03%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

