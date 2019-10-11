Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $14.01

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $14.01. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 2,683,422 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Nomura began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bilibili and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.73 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bilibili by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bilibili by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

