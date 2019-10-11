BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $127,957.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040546 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.13 or 0.06483505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016279 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,969,777 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

